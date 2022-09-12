ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested after investigators say he shot multiple rounds at the victim’s car with the victim and her child inside.

According to the Allendale Police Department, warrants were obtained for Cleveland Maxwell for two counts of Attempted Murder and two counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

According to authorities, multiple “shots fired” calls were called into 911 on Saturday, September 10th.

Investigators say the incident happened on Oakland Drive.

According to the affidavit, Maxwell was lying in wait and ambushed the victim, who investigators say he shares a child with, while she was pulling into the driveway.

The affidavit also states that Maxwell fired multiple rounds which struck the victim’s vehicle multiple times, and the victim and the victim’s one year old daughter were inside the car when the shots were fired.

Authorities say that Maxwell was located in Hampton, South Carolina with the assistance of the south Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) and the Hampton Police Department.

According to the Allendale Police Department, Maxwell is being held at the Allendale County Detention Center, and he was denied bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.