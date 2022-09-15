SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A South Carolina has been convicted in the court of law in regards to the 2021 death of Mary Ann Elvington.

According to the District of South Carolina United States Attorney’s Office, Dominique Devonah Brand, 30, of Marion entered the house of Mary Ann Elvington in Nichols on Sunday, March 28th, 2021.

The evidence state that while inside the house, Brand fired a 12-gauge shotgun into the hallway floor at close range.

Investigators say that Brand’s DNA was later found on multiple items inside Ms. Elvington’s home, including the spent, 12-gauge shotgun shell he fired, a pizza slice he apparently ate from while there, a water bottle he drank from, and a jewelry box he touched, and across the street from Ms. Elvington’s home, investigators say that they found Mr. Brand’s blood and touch DNA inside a stolen church van that was stuck in the mud.

According to the evidence presented during the multi-day bench trial, authorities say Brand forced Elvington to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and back into South Carolina with Brand sitting behind Elvington with the shotgun.

Authorities say Elvington’s cell site location information showed her car was initially headed back toward her home in Nichols, but in Lake View, South Carolina, surveillance video from the Lake View Police Department captured Brand directing Elvington into the back seat of her car, moving a gun to the front seat, getting in the driver’s seat, and making a U-turn, heading away from Elvington’s home.

According to the surveillance video presented during the trial, Brand can be seen carrying a gun alone with Elvington shortly before she was murdered, and after leaving Lake View, Brand drove Elvington to a remote crossroads in Marion County, walked her behind the abandoned Zion Grocery store, held the shotgun to the back of her head and pulled the trigger, executing her.

Authorities continue by stating that Brand then drove Elvington’s car to Marion, where he hid it behind an abandoned club.

Investigators say they found Brand’s blood on a wooden block sitting in the driver’s seat and on a fuse puller on the ground outside the car.

According to authorities, Elvington’s body was located the following evening of March 29th, and after learning he was a suspect, Brand turned himself in to authorities on March 31st.

According to the District of South Carolina United States Attorney’s Office, Brand has been convicted on all three counts charged which include Kidnapping Resulting in Death, Carjacking Resulting in Death, and Using or Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence in a Manner Constituting Murder.

According to authorities, Brand faces a penalty of life imprisonment on each count.