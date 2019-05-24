SC Correctional officer accused of assaulting an inmate
ENOREE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina correctional officer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an inmate at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree.
The state Department of Corrections, in a statement, says 38-year-old Vasiliy Chernyak Jr., of Greer, was arrested Wednesday on charges of third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports Chernyak was processed at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and released later Wednesday after posting a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
According to arrest warrants, Chernyak is accused of using "chemical munitions" to injure an inmate's left eye and face on May 14 at the prison.
The inmate had to receive medical treatment for his injuries.
