Savannah man admits trying to hire a hit man in murder plot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A Chatham County man has admitted to attempting to hire a hit man to commit murder.

60-year-old Mark Davis pled guilty to one count of Murder for Hire. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents state that Davis attempted to hire someone in May 2020 to kill another person. Davis reportedly met with an undercover agent posing as a hit man to discuss a price for the murder.

Law enforcement officers arrested Davis after he paid the undercover agent in cash.

“This case is another example of the lengths the FBI will go to protect the citizens of this country,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We will always work together with our citizens to hold criminals accountable and prevent violence from happening in our communities.”

