WALLACE, N.C. (WJBF) – On May 3, 2023, at 2:11am, Wallace Police Department officers received a call about an armed robbery near the loading docks of Walmart.

WPD officers responded and found a white man sitting in the driver seat of a delivery truck.

The man allegedly put a gun under his chin and told the officers “Either you’re going to shoot me or I’m going to shoot myself.”

He has been identified as 30-year-old Jerry Arnold Flakes of Sardis , Georgia.

Police say they also found a car that Flakes stole from Georgia.

According to the WPD Facebook Page, video surveillance showed Flake walking to the loading docks of Walmart from the woods nearby. He attempted to get in a truck backed up to the loading dock. The truck driver came outside, ready to leave, when he encountered Flake. Flake pointed his rifle toward the driver and told him to get in the truck. The driver turned and ran away. Flake ran after him while pointing his weapon at the driver. The driver threw down the keys to the truck and ran back into Walmart. Flake picked up the keys and went back to the truck, and attempted to drive away.

Courtesy of Wallace Police Department

That’s when officers arrived and made contact with Flakes and thus began the four-hour standoff.

Several agencies attempted to talk the suspect out of the truck, but he repeatedly said he was not going back to prison and that officers would have to shoot him, or he would shoot himself.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) deployed a robot in an attempt to deliver a phone and cigarette lighter to Flakes.

Once Flakes pointed his rifle at law enforcement, officers fired five rounds, including one 40mm less-lethal round.

Flake fell over into the seat, out of sight from the officers. The officers then moved in to check on Flakes and render any aid that might be necessary.

Upon opening the truck door, officers discovered the Burke County man still alive and lying on the weapon. They were able to get him out the truck and secure the gun.

Flakes was transported to the hospital to treat minor injuries and to be evaluated by mental health professionals.

Once released from the hospital/mental health, Flakes will be charged with the following: Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Felony Breaking and Entering

Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of methamphetamine

Authorities say there is no question that Flakes was dealing with a mental health issue and under the influence of narcotics.