SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – At approximately Friday morning, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sandersville Police responded to the 478 Loft Event Center located off Hwy 15 within the City limits of Sandersville, in reference to a shooting.

Authorities say it is believed a fight occurred inside the event center.

The individuals involved along with others immediately exited the event center into the parking lot.

Shots were fired resulting in the death of one person.

The GBI was called to assist the Sandersville Police Department in this investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to please call Lt. Brian Dudley at 478-357-1720, Capt. Ken Parker 478-232-2628, or SA Eugene Howard at 478-374-6988.

The names of the deceased and alleged suspects have not been released.

This is a developing story.