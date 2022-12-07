WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.

According to Sandersville Police Department, Rikishi Pernell “Snoody” Colclough has violent tendencies, with the latest incident involving Colclough being a shooting at a Sandersville apartment complex on Monday when he fired a 9mm round into the arm of a victim.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Colclough, you’re asked to message the Sandersville Police Department on their Facebook page.

If you see Colclough, do not approach him, and dial 911 immediately.