Sandersville Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Complaints Lodged

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Following complaints that a resident on East McCarty Street in Sandersville was involved in illegal drug activity, the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and Washington County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Ernest Johnson, Jr., on Sale of Cocaine charges.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Johnson, 49, had been taken into custody and charged with Sale of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the Department of Corrections aided by lending investigators use of their K-9 Unit.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that they will continue to investigate resident complaints about suspicious drug activity in Washington County and welcome the citizens’ tips on individuals who might be dealing drugs.

The Ocmulgee Drug Task Force includes neighboring Baldwin and Wilkinson counties, as well as police departments throughout those counties, including those in the cities of Milledgeville, Sandersville, and Madison.

The Ocmulgee Drug Task Force targets drug trafficking organizations, drug traffickers, and drug-related violent criminals.