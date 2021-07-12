Saluda man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – A Saluda man has been charged with the sexual exploitation of minors.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Jerry Wayne Townsend, 62, of Saluda has been arrested on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to Townsend. Investigators state Townsend possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office states that Townsend had allegedly been searching for and downloading unlawful images and videos of children engaged in sexual activity.

Townsend was arrested on July 9, 2021. He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.