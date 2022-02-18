Saluda County woman accused of stealing thousands from business

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A Saluda County woman is facing charges after investigators said she stole nearly $200,000 from her employer over several years.

According to an arrest warrant, Robin White Hipp, 55, is charged with breach of trust.

The owners of a Leesville business contacted authorities with concerns about money missing from an account, “Based on our review of the evidence, we determined Hipp stole at least $189,000 from the business,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Hipp wrote more than 240 checks to herself during an eight-year period she served as bookkeeper, according to Koon.

She was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center by Lexington County deputies.

The 55-year-old was booked and then released on a personal recognizance bond.