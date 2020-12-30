Safe stolen from May Park Community Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to May Park Community Center Monday in reference to a burglary.

Upon arrival, an employee at May Park Community Center informed a deputy that when she arrived to work she found the front door unlocked and saw the drawers and cabinets open so she called 9-1-1.

The deputy cleared the building to make sure no one was inside and found most of the building to be secure. He found two offices were open and desk drawers had been rummaged through. A safe with an unknown make and model was stolen from the facility. The exact amount of money in the safe is unknown at this time but there was allegedly anywhere from $50.00-$200.00 inside.

There were no signs of forced entry into the building. The deputy was advised the employee who closed the doors to the center on December 23, 2020 does not remember if he locked the front door.

A crime scene technician responded to the scene to process usable prints but they could not be developed.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.