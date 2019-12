AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - As a 12-year-old girl recovers from her injuries and Richmond County investigators do their job in the case of that child being hit while getting off her school bus, people who live in the area of Old Waynesboro Road and even a parent have one message: Slow down and pay attention.

It happened Monday night around 5:45 p.m. Investigators say the driver of an SUV ignored the stop arm and flashing lights on the bus, hit the 12-year-old, and dragged her 100 feet. The driver will face charges.