AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 18-year-old Tanyla Jones is wanted for vehicle theft from the 800 block of D’Antignac Street in Augusta.

Richmond County Deputies recovered the vehicle from the Fox Den Apartments. Tanyla’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding Tanyla or this incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.