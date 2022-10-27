RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators in Richmond County are searching for two men both wanted for child molestation in two unrelated incidents.

The first suspect, 29-year-old Derrious Williams, is wanted for an incident that occurred on August 22 at a home off the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road in Hephzibah, an area he is known to frequent. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

The second suspect, 21-year-old Lavarous Rich, is wanted for an incident that occurred on August 6. He is known to frequent the area of Fox Den Drive off of Wrightsboro Road in the North Leg area.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for either of the two suspects, you are asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.