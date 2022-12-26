RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a man struck by a vehicle.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road.

Authorities say Bell was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, December 21st on Deans Bridge Road, and then, Bell was struck by a second vehicle which left the scene dragging Bell’s body.

According to investigators, Bell’s body was found in a parking lot on Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road at 1:45 AM on Thursday, December 22nd.

The coroner’s office says that an autopsy has been scheduled.