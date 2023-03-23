AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings.

The first shooting occurred on the 2700 Block of Raborn Dr involving a white female who chased after unknown subject(s) in her vehicle after they shot into her residence.

The subject(s) then shot into the victim’s vehicle striking the female at least one time. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting occurred on the 4600 Block of Story Mill Rd.

A male and female drove into the driveway of their residence and observed an unknown vehicle parked there.

A white male from the unknown vehicle then fired several shots into the homeowners vehicle striking the female passenger at least two times.

The female was taken to the hospital for treatment.