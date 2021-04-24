Richmond County Police is on the search for a wanted man

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Richmond County Police are in pursuit of the wanted man Lemar Washington.

Washington is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault which occurred on April 24th, 2021 at 1241 Steiner Avenue.

Washington is known to carry a revolver and is armed and dangerous. He is believed to be traveling in a grey 4 door Dodge sedan, possibly with no tag.

Anyone that comes in contact with Washington or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.