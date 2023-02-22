Marina Middlebrooks (left in 2013, right in 2023) – Source: Georgia Department of Corrections

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A Richmond County woman who was convicted of killing her daughter in 2013 in order to reportedly get into heaven will stay behind bars.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Marina Middlebrooks. Middlebrooks is currently serving a life sentence without parole plus 20 years in the death of 2-year-old Sky Allen.

Middlebrooks reportedly stabbed Allen multiple times before the child was thrown from her vehicle in a crash on Ray Owens Road in Appling back in May of 2013.

In 2013, Middlebrooks pleaded not guilty by means of insanity, claiming that killing her daughter was a means to get into heaven. She appealed for a new trial in 2020 but was denied.

She is reportedly serving out her sentence at Pulaski State Prison in Hawkinsville, Ga., about an hour south of Macon.