AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are searching for a man wanted on Aggravated Stalking charges.

51-year-old Lawrence Damon Glover is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on January 28, at a home on Brothersville Road.

The incident report states that the victim was woken up around 1:30 a.m. by the sound of her bedroom window being smashed.

She states that Glover was seen on camera, placing an item on her vehicle shortly before her window was broken.

The victim reportedly has a protection order against Glover.

Glover is known to frequent the Hephzibah area as well as Aiken, S.C.

If you have any information, please contact Richmond County Investigators at 706-821-1080