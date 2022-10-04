RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a stolen Carryall ATV.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Curtis Price is wanted for Theft by Receiving in reference to a stolen and recovered Carryall ATV.

Authorities say Price is 5’9″, weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

RCSO says Price is known to frequent the area of McNutt Way and is possibly in possession of a Polaris ATV, which is camouflage in color.

If anyone has any information concerning Price’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Kenneth Atterton or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1003.