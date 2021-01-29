Richmond County man wanted for aggravated assault and other charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Terrell Green.

Green is wanted for Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Theft by Taking, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon & Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

These crimes took place on the 900 block of Parks Avenue on January 29, 2021. Green is considered to be armed and dangerous, please use caution.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.