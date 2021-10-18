Richmond County man wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year-old Drexler Lamar Thomas.

Thomas is wanted for an aggravated assault, armed robbery and battery from October 9th which occurred on the 2400 block of Peach Orchard Road and the 2000 block of Shark Drive.

He is known to frequent the area of Shark Drive and is known to carry a firearm.

Drexler is considered armed and dangerous and has warrants on file. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.