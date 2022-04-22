RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Authorities say the incident happened at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to investigators, Chandley Roney, Jr. is wanted for Aggravated Assault and is known to frequent the East Boundary area.

Authorities say that Roney, Jr. should be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

If you have any information concerning the suspect, please contact Investigator Terry Bale at (706) 821-1454 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.