RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for illegal possession of a gun.

Todd Joseph Harbuck, 48, of Augusta, was sentenced to 188 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

A judge said that Harbuck violated the terms of his supervised release after a prior conviction and imprisonment for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and sentenced Harbuck to an additional 24 months in prison.

In July 2022, Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in Grovetown, and found Harbuck’s ex-girlfriend with injuries that included a serious laceration to her head and a bite mark on her arm.

He threatened to shoot her and hit her in the head with a pistol before taking a gun from her.

He then shoved a neighbor who came to her defense, pointed a weapon at her and fired into the air as he left and drove away.

Harbuck was arrested the next day in Oconee County, Ga. Deputies found drugs in Harbuck’s vehicle and later located the pistol taken from his ex-girlfriend.

He previously was sentenced to prison 2008 in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He has prior state felony convictions that include assaulting and stabbing a loss prevention officer; attacking a Medical College of Georgia police officer who attempted his arrest for a felony probation violation in 2000 by punching her in the face and shoving her into a concrete floor; and for firing at McCormick County, S.C., deputies during a vehicle chase in July 2008.