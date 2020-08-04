Richmond County man facing child molestation charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man is facing felony charges in the reported molestation of a child.

Bernard William Blount is charged with Felony Aggravated Child Molestation.

In February, Blount allegedly sexually molested the 7-year-old child at his residence on the 2400 block of Cumming Road.

No further information is available.

