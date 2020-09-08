RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man is facing child cruelty charges after reportedly striking a child.
Jimmy Kim Hilliard is charged with Felony 1st Degree Cruelty To Children.
Hilliard is accused of maliciously striking a 2-year-old boy in the face with his hand, causing him to fall onto concrete. This incident reportedly happened on September 5th on the 3100 block of Alpine Road in Augusta.
The child was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment. Doctors found that he had sustained a large hematoma to the forehead, a cut on the right side of his nose and possible fluid buildup around his kidneys.
- Man with ax caught on camera repeatedly breaking into Tennessee homes
- US Marshals rescue 8 missing, endangered children during Indiana search operation
- Two-county high speed chase results in roll over crash; ejection
- Richmond County man facing child cruelty charges
- Two men charged with murder after a fight results in death at Azalea Park Apartments
- Students who violate COVID-19 rules face discipline at colleges nationwide
- RCSO requests public’s help to find missing woman
- Golden ticket search: Jelly Belly founder hosts treasure hunt, winner gets candy factory