Richmond County man facing child cruelty charges

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man is facing child cruelty charges after reportedly striking a child.

Jimmy Kim Hilliard is charged with Felony 1st Degree Cruelty To Children.

Hilliard is accused of maliciously striking a 2-year-old boy in the face with his hand, causing him to fall onto concrete. This incident reportedly happened on September 5th on the 3100 block of Alpine Road in Augusta.

The child was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment. Doctors found that he had sustained a large hematoma to the forehead, a cut on the right side of his nose and possible fluid buildup around his kidneys.