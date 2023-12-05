AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has been sentenced to more than 2 decades for drug trafficking and gun possession charges.

The Department of Justice says 68-year-old Kelvin Laron Howard was identified by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as a heroin distributor in Augusta. During a search of his apartment in 2019, investigators found enough heroin for more than 700 doses, packaging materials, drug scales, nearly $1,000 in cash, and a semiautomatic pistol.

“Kelvin Howard viewed Augusta as a wide-open market where he could profit from illegal drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Working with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to identify and shut down those who would endanger our communities with illicit drugs and illegal guns.”

On Dec. 5, 2023, a jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding him guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Howard now faces a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison on the drug charge, with an additional mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison for gun possession in conjunction with drug trafficking.