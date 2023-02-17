RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators in Richmond County want you to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous convicted felon facing multiple charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Shaumie Bowers Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in an incident that occurred on the 200 block of Japonica Avenue on Friday.

Investigators are urging residents to use caution as Bowers is considered extremely dangerous. Warrants are on file for Bowers’ arrest.

If you have any information regarding Bowers, you’re asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (706) 821-4850, (706) 821-1020, or (706) 821-1080.