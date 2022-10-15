AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides.

Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man, identified as 22-year-old Kyan Michael Bowie, had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died.

Then around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to Old Savannah Road in reference to another shooting. They located a man, identified as 20-year old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, was shot at least once and was found dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related, but count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this active case.