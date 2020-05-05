Richmond County investigators look into suspicious death on Sibley Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a suspicious death.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Sibley Street on Tuesday just after 8 a.m. in reference to a dead body.

Once there, investigators found a deceased man on the front porch of an abandoned home.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

It has been classified as a suspicious death.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

