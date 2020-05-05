AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a suspicious death.
Deputies were called to the 500 block of Sibley Street on Tuesday just after 8 a.m. in reference to a dead body.
Once there, investigators found a deceased man on the front porch of an abandoned home.
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.
It has been classified as a suspicious death.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Olympic athletes balance coronavirus, training challenges as future of Games uncertain
- Richmond County investigators look into suspicious death on Sibley Street
- Former Augusta mayor speaks out on leadership and navigating through the pandemic
- 15 children hospitalized in NYC with mysterious syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
- Georgia allocates $411M in federal COVID-19 aid to schools