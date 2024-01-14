AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports investigators are looking into a murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to the 1200 Block of Holden Drive, near the medical district, on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in reference to a dead person in the home.

When they arrived, deputies located a woman dead from a gun shot wound.

Deputies then located a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has identified them as 41-year-old Rebecca Williams and 43-year-old Michael Williams, both of the 1200 block of Holden Drive.

This is a developing story.