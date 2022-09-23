RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with simple battery on Tuesday after investigators were called out for a domestic disturbance.

According to investigators, 23-year-old David Wilburn resigned from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday ‘effective immediately.’ Investigators arrested Wilburn just before 9:15 p.m. after responding to a call on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane.

The victim said in an incident report Wilburn came home from work and took her phone to look through the history. The victim stated that Wilburn accused her of cheating and then hit her in the face and caused a cut above her left eye. An infant child was present during the incident.

Family responded to care for the victim and the infant as Wilburn was arrested for simple battery.

Wilburn was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on August 6, 2022 and was assigned to be a Jailer at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.