Richmond County deputy fired, charged with Aggravated Stalking

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is off the job and facing charges after being arrested in Columbia County for allegedly violating a protective order.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms with NewsChannel 6 that 51-year-old John Sharkey was terminated from his position on Thursday, December 3, for ‘conduct unbecoming and criminal acts’. He was cited for Fleeing/Attempting to Elude and Reckless Driving as a result of the pursuit initiated by Columbia County which entered Richmond County.

Sharkey was arrested in Columbia County the next day, December 4, and charged with Aggravated Stalking.

In November, Sharkey was reported missing and suicidal before being found later. He reportedly committed himself to a facility for treatment, at the time.

MORE TOP STORIES: