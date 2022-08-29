RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Richmond County deputy was arrested on multiple charges in Aiken County on Sunday and is now on administrative leave.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Lamar Washington was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor resisting or interfering with a police officer. Additional details about what led up to Washington’s arrest were not immediately provided.

Washington joined the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in May 2018 originally as a jailer before being promoted to road patrol in April 2019.

Washington was off duty at the time he was arrested.