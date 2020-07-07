Richmond County Deputy arrested for public indecency

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy has been arrested for Public indecency following an incident at a Gold’s Gym.

On July 6th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Gold’s Gym on the 500 block of Bobby Jones Expressway after receiving a call from a staff member who reported a man who was masturbating in the sauna.

After further investigation, Deputy Lamar Andrews was arrested. He has been committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He was hired in October 2018 and was assigned to the Field Operations Division in the South Precinct.

