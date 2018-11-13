Richmond County Deputy arrested for Battery, Domestic Violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - UPDATE: Deputy Charles Gunn has resigned, effective November 13th.
Original article below:
A Richmond County Deputy has been arrested after investigators responded to a domestic violence call involving him and his wife.
Deputies were called to a dispute at a home on the 400 block of Walden Hills Circle on Wednesday.
Inside the home was off-duty Deputy Charles Gunn and his wife.
Responding deputies found signs of a physical altercation between the two.
Gunn was then arrested and charged with one count Simple Battery (Family Violence) and one count Criminal Trespass (Family Violence).
An internal affairs investigation has been initiated as a result of the arrest.
