RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On June 4th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division received information that Deputy Demondre Mahoney was involved with bringing contraband into the Richmond County Jail.

As a result of the investigation, authorities found that probable cause existed to charge Deputy Mahoney with Giving Convicts Articles Without Consent of Warden and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Deputy Mahoney was arrested and booked into the jail.

Deputy Mahoney began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on January 9, 2021. Deputy Mahoney was assigned to Road Patrol and was terminated on June 5, 2023