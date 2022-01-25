Richmond County Deputies searching for suspect after pregnant woman shot, car stolen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman injured and her car stolen.

On January 24, Richmond County Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Warren Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a pregnant female victim with at least one gun shot wound to her right side.

The victim said she was sitting in her car in front of her house when an unknown black male wearing a ski mask came up to her vehicle and shot her while she was inside.

She said the shooter then took her vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction. He was driving a charcoal gray 2015 Chevy Impala with GA Tag: RRU 9995.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

This investigation is in the early stages. More information will be released once it comes available.