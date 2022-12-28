AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be on the lookout for a suspect they say is involved in an aggravated assault that occurred at a motel on Gordon Highway.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Rebecca Melanie Perry is wanted in connection to the crime that occurred at the Red Carpet Inn on October 19. Perry is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black or red hair and brown eyes.

Additional details about the crime were not immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office. There is an active warrant for Perry’s arrest.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.