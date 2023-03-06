AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted for aggravated stalking.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Jamal Haynes is wanted for the incident that occurred on the 1000 block of Stevens Creek Road that occurred on March 2. Additional details about the crime were not immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

Haynes is described as a Black male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He is known to frequent the 1300 block of 13th Street.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.