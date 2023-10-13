AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Richmond County deputies have been demoted after they reportedly accidentally broadcast themselves having sex over the radio.

According to disciplinary reports from the sheriff’s office. the incident happened in the early-morning hours of Sept. 9, 2023. Then-Corporal Melissa Allen and then-Sergeant A. Herbert were reportedly engaged in sexual activity while on duty and inadvertently broadcast themselves over the sheriff’s office radio.

Deputy Herbert and Deputy Allen were both supervisors assigned to the North Precinct, which includes National Hills and the Downtown Augusta areas.

Both deputies were interviewed by Internal Affairs and, though they admitted their actions were consensual, they were on duty at the time and engaging in sexual intercourse in a public place.