RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man found dead on Wade Road.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the unidentified victim was shot at least one time at the Super 8 Motel on Gordon Highway, a short time before he was found on Wade Road.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 10 A.M.

Authorities say an autopsy has been scheduled.