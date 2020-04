AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta Friday evening.

A body was found in a residence on the 700 block of Metcalf Street around 2:00 P.M. during a welfare check.

Due to the condition of the body, a positive ID could not be made. The body is being sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy and positive ID.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.