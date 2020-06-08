Richmond County Coroner investigating death of a 12-year-old boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating the death of a young boy.

Coroner Mark Bowen states that 12-year-old Derrick Camp was taken to AU Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m.

According to an incident report supplied by the RCSO, the child’s mother, Jasmine Camp said after finding nude selfies on the victim’s phone she whipped him several times with a belt.

She also made Derrick do squats against the wall for a full 30 minutes.

Jasmine said she then went to the store, when she returned she found Derrick had fallen off the bunk bed and “hit his head.” She says Derrick’s chest began to swell and he was having trouble breathing.

Jasmine said she contacted a neighbor to ask for a ride to the nearest hospital. EMS met them half way.

Derrick was taken to AUMC, where he was placed on life support and later died.

His body has been sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Jasmine Camp has been arrested and charged with Murder.

This is a developing story.

