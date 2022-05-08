AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are charged after allegedly leading Richmond County deputies on a chase Sunday afternoon.

Olajuan Williams, 24, and Quaterrio Martin, 21, are charged with aggravated assault and could face other charges.

Investigators say Martin was driving a Ford Fiesta that led deputies on a pursuit on Tobacco Road when passenger Williams began firing at deputies. They say the Fiesta hit two other vehicles on Meadowbrook Drive. Both suspects fled on foot before being arrested.

Deputies say the occupants of the vehicles hit on Meadowbrook Drive suffered only minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.