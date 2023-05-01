AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Investigator is off the job and facing charges in the aftermath of a reported domestic dispute.

Investigator Johnathon Mathis is charged with Simple Battery Family Violence after a reported domestic dispute with his wife at their home.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was informed of the incident on April 26.

In the incident report, Mathis’s wife states that he shoved her to the ground from behind during a verbal argument. She reportedly received a minor abrasion to her wrist.

Mathis turned himself in on Monday, May 1. He was arrested and booked into the Webster Detention Center.

Mathis resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on April 28. He began working with the Sheriff’s Office on April 11, 2015.

No further information has been given.

