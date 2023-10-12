AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit and run in Augusta.

29-year-old Jasmine Nicole Johnson was located and arrested on Thursday, October 12.

The hit and run fatality occurred on October 7th on Lumpkin Road and Fleming Drive.

The incident left 38-year-old Joni Mitchell dead. She was riding a bicycle when she was hit.

NewsChannel 6 is working to learn what charges Johnson is facing.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was previously searching for the owner of the vehicle pictured below, in connection with the case.