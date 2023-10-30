RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate after a body was found in a shallow grave, this week.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the body was found behind a residence located at 843 1/2 Heard Avenue.

30-year-old Colby Jovan Smith, of the 800 block of Heard Avenue, was detained at the scene. He’s been charged with Murder and Concealing the Death of Another Person.

Warrants from the RCSO stated that the victim had been stabbed to death and was in the grave since October 1st.

The Coroner’s Office states that an autopsy has been scheduled and a positive ID has to be made.

