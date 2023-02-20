RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing.

According to investigators, 79-year-old Clarence Flanigan, of Madison Lane, was stabbed and beaten while inside of his residence.

Authorities say that the incident happened on Sunday. According to the Coroner’s office, Flanigan was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m.

Investigators detained a man on the scene, identified as 38-year-old Marcus Banks, who is the stepson of Flanigan. Banks told deputies that there was a dead body in the home, and he wanted it gone.

According to arrest warrants filed in the case, Banks is accused of stabbing Flanigan repeatedly in his upper torso using a black-handled knife with a five-inch-long blade.

Banks has been charged with murder and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Tuesday.

Coroner Mark Bowen says that an autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.