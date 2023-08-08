AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, is at a local hospital after a man was found bleeding profusely and unconscious Tuesday morning.

He was found on Gardner Street at Milledge Road.

The sheriff’s department says they arrived at the intersection around 8:10 a.m. and took the man to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before Deputies arrived but was later located on the 2500 block of Wheeler Rd and taken into custody.

The victim, nor the suspect’s names have been released.

This is a developing story.